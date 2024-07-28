3 big winners of the 2024 NBA Summer League
Just one month after the 2023-2024 NBA Season ended, all 30 teams are preparing for another serious run for a title. The champion for the 2024-2025 NBA season began with the 2024 NBA Summer League.
Many teams took to the court with their young players ready to make a name for themselves. Several teams are ready for the upcoming season, while others struggle significantly.
One team came away with the title, but there were big winners from a team and player perspective. Three teams came out as big winners in this 2024 NBA Summer League.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers had a serious problem the past few seasons due to the roster’s average age. They needed a boost this offseason and looked for young players that can contribute to their roster. The Clippers saw something in Kobe Brown as a rookie this past season. This Summer League, however, another young player shined the brightest.
Former second-round pick Jordan Miller was one of the most consistent and explosive players this Summer League. Miller averaged 25.4 points shooting a field-goal percentage of 54.9 and a three-point shooting percentage of 60. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Brown still had a solid Summer League by averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Center Moussa Diabate showed his ability to play well on both sides of the paint. All three of these players showed their potential in key roles and why they should be rotating players
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are another team that needs to find a way to develop and utilize their young players. Not only did some of the players on the team show they can win on the court in the Summer League but they can win in the regular season. Power forward G.G. Jackson Jr. and guard Scottie Pippen Jr. were two of the most explosive scorers in the entire summer league.
Jackson averaged a team-high 22 points per game shooting a field-goal percentage of 44.8. He also averaged a team-high 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Pippen averaged 21.5 points per game, a team-high 8.7 assists, a stellar 3.3 steals and 5.0 rebounds per game. Jackson and Pippen have potentially earned themselves a spot on the 15-man roster during the regular season and have shown they can be the future of the Grizzlies.
Miami Heat
If there's one team that should feel good overall about the Summer League, it is the champs in the Miami Heat. Miami came through with a nearly perfect record. They won through the stellar play of forwards Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez.
Miami played as a team and had significant role players throughout the summer. Twelve players for the Heat averaged more than 10 points per game. Ware was named a first-team All-Summer while Jaquez was named second-team because he played two games. Jaquez averaged 26 points per game, third in the entire NBA.
These players will contend for a spot in a 15-man roster throughout the regular season. All of the starters and bench players are capable of finding the spot to contribute in the regular season through all 82 games at some portion. Head coach Erik Spoelstra likes to utilize young players and develop them on the court. Look for these young players that have helped the Heat win a title this summer to potentially find their way on a roster spot at some point.