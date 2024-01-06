3 biggest gets for Georgia Bulldogs in the transfer portal
Georgia came out of the transfer portal fairly well, despite losing a ton of depth to other teams.
By John Buhler
Despite seeing so many of their former players leave the program, either by entering the transfer portal or declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Georgia Bulldogs are in about as good of shape as anyone when it comes to contending for a College Football Playoff National Championship next season. Key players like Carson Beck are returning, as well as a handful of new guys joining the team.
Beck headlines a Motley Crue of veterans delaying their professional futures by a season. Other notable returnees include Smael Mondon Jr., Tate Ratlege, Nazir Stackhouse and Xavier Truss, all guys with plenty of big-game experience and championship-caliber reps under their belt. Of course, Kirby Smart's team is always looking to pick up a few guys in the portal to accentuate his program.
Last year saw Georgia pick up two wide receivers in the transfer portal in Dominic Lovett out of Missouri and Rara Thomas out of Mississippi State. Both played a huge part in Beck's seamless transition to replacing Stetson Bennett IV under center. As expected, the Dawgs landed a few more weapons in the portal to offset losing guys like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to the NFL Draft.
Where things stand now, here are the three best pickups the Dawgs have made in the portal thus far.
Georgia football: 3 best pickups made by the Dawgs in the transfer portal
3. Colbie Young massively upgrades at quarterback by coming to Georgia
He may only have one more year of eligibility left, but former Miami standout Colbie Young is massively upgrading at the quarterback position by transferring to Georgia. Tyler Van Dyke was fine playing for Manny Diaz in Coral Gables, but that was over two seasons ago. Mario Cristobal wrecked his once-promising NFL Draft stock big time, enough to the point where he transferred to Wisconsin.
Young is a former junior college standout, but should slot in nicely in the Georgia receiving corps that will be without Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint going forward. Obviously, Kirby Smart and his Georgia coaching staff targeted receivers who could help offset losing those two big-time playmakers to the NFL Draft. Smart had to know those former Georgia stars were going to declare.
Young just edges out former USC wide receiver Michael Jackson III for the third-best pickup for the Dawgs in the portal this offseason. Again, we cannot say enough good things about Smart hiring former USC interim head coach Donte Williams to replace cornerbacks coach Fran Brown on his coaching staff. Jackson could be better long-term, but Young has the higher grade coming over.
If Young can help Georgia overcome losing McConkey and Rosemy-Jacksaint, that would be huge.