3 biggest gets for Georgia Bulldogs in the transfer portal
Georgia came out of the transfer portal fairly well, despite losing a ton of depth to other teams.
By John Buhler
2. Trevor Etienne will actually win a rivalry game down in Jacksonville now
Of the transfers coming in, Trevor Etienne heading to Athens from Gainesville changes the calculus considerably for the Dawgs. He was a lone bright spot on Billy Napier's Florida Gators program that is starting to circle the drain. The fact he is the younger brother of former Clemson Tigers star Travis Etienne makes it even more damning that he chose the Dawgs over Clemson. Use the portal, Dabo!
So with Etienne coming in, he helps offset Georgia losing both Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards to the NFL Draft. As with Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Kirby Smart and his coaching staff expected for them to turn pro, and acted accordingly. Georgia is not only gaining arguably its arch rival's best player, but he is not going to his older brother's school. Etienne has NFL pedigree.
With how balanced the Georgia offense has been the last few years, initially under Todd Monken and now back under Mike Bobo, Etienne slots in perfectly for the Dawgs. Although Ole Miss star Quinshon Judkins entering the transfer portal could have been an even better fit, Georgia locked in on Etienne early, prioritizing adding him over Raheim Sanders, and arguably over Judkins, if we are being honest.
For the first time since Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, Georgia has a true workhorse at running back.