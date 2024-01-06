3 biggest gets for Georgia Bulldogs in the transfer portal
Georgia came out of the transfer portal fairly well, despite losing a ton of depth to other teams.
By John Buhler
1. London Humphreys is exactly what Georgia has been missing at WR
Are you starting to understand what is going on with Georgia in the transfer portal? The reason that so many guys are leaving the program is one, they are either so good that they can turn pro before fully exhausting their eligibility or two, they know they are being recruited behind and playing time could be scarce. Every move Georgia makes to reshape its roster is well-thought-out and calculated.
As with Colbie Young coming over from Miami, London Humphreys coming over from Vanderbilt is all about sustaining excellence in the passing game. Along with Michael Jackson III, this trio of transfer portal additions are going to help offset losing the likes of Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to the NFL Draft. The reason why Humphreys rates first here is his remaining eligibility.
Humphreys is a bigger body than McConkey, but he could be a tremendous possession receiver and make plays in space like the latter did for years in Athens. With his larger frame, Humphreys might be able to stretch the field like Rosemy-Jacksaint did on his best days. In essence, Georgia is getting a guy who can sort of do it all in Humphreys at receiver, similar to a George Pickens or an A.J. Green.
To be compared to any of those four legendary Georgia receivers is a testament to his raw talent.