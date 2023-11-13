3 biggest NJ Devils disappointments to start the season
It's been a struggle for the New Jersey Devils to start the season. These three players have been responsible for the largest share.
The New Jersey Devils entered the 2023-24 season with lofty expectations after surging their way to the third-best record in the NHL last season. The Devils are built around their young stars and figured to be even better this season as they looked to build a team capable of winning the Stanley Cup.
The Devils have started the season a bit slowly with a record of 7-5-1. There have been some bright spots like the play of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Tyler Toffoli, but the team has also had its struggles.
Injuries to the team's two best players — Hughes and Nico Hischier — haven't helped one bit, but New Jersey has struggled immensely defensively and in net, as they're among the league leaders in goals allowed. These three players don't deserve all of the blame for the team's struggles, but they certainly haven't helped with their play.
3. Ondrej Palat
When the Devils signed Ondrej Palat to a five-year contract worth $30 million, they expected him to be a solid top-six winger who would play well in the regular season and take his game to another level in the postseason. Palat had always been an excellent postseason player dating back to his days with the Lightning.
The 32-year-old had a down year in his first season with the Devils in 2022-23, but his Game 7 assist in the first round of the playoffs helped New Jersey take down the rival New York Rangers. His solid postseason performance helped wipe away the struggles he had in the regular season.
Many of Palat's struggles from last season can be attributed to his time missed due to injury. He played in just 49 games for New Jersey, making it tough for him to acclimate. This season, however, he's appeared in all 13 games for the Devils and has struggled mightily.
The Czech forward has just four points, all assists, this season. He's searching for that elusive first goal and has been a minus-7 on the ice. The Devils expected much more from one of their highest-paid forwards, and hope he can eventually start chipping in offensively.