3 biggest snubs from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled their 2024 class with some impressive and historic names. However, a few notables were left off, leaving their fans disappointed.
2024 PFHOF Snub No. 2: Minnesota Vikings DE Jared Allen
Talk about perseverance not being rewarded. When offensive tackles lined up against Jared Allen, No. 69 was as menacing as his mustache and beard. The speed was impeccable as was the power. Oh yes, he also had 136 sacks to his name and he even got to play in a Super Bowl with the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. That not enough? Check out the other statistics.
Allen, a former fourth rounder out of Idaho State, was a four-time first-team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and twice led the NFL in sacks. He was a force in both Kansas City and Minnesota, the latter giving up a first and two third-rounders for his services.
Allen also is known for chasing Dan Orlovsky out of the endzone during the 2008 season when the Lions went 0-16. His 2011 season was legendary with 22 sacks, just one short of the record.
Not everyone can get in every year, but considering the type of player Jared Allen was and the fact that he was the one offenses had to worry about whenever they played the Vikings, and his stats are extremely impressive, isn't that worthy of a bust in Canton?
Hopefully for him, he gets one, but he got passed over this time, and he doesn't forget.