3 biggest snubs from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled their 2024 class with some impressive and historic names. However, a few notables were left off, leaving their fans disappointed.
2024 PFHOF Snub No. 3: St. Louis Rams WR Torry Holt
The Greatest Show on Turf. Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, and Orlando Pace. All of them are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Where's Torry Holt?
Seriously. where is he? How is the man, who as a rookie, was extremely impressive, and continued to be dominant for his entire NFL career, who was part of an offense that was so revolutionary that it is a staple for the game today, not in Canton yet with the rest of the folks he built the spotlight with?
Holt had over 13,000 yards receiving and 74 touchdowns on over 900 receptions. He was on the All-Rookie Team in 1999. He was a Super Bowl Champion. He was First Team All-Pro in 2003 with seven Pro Bowl selections, twice leading the league in catches.
That is gold-jacket-worthy material, so why hasn't Holt even been considered for the Hall of Fame when his numbers attest that he should be bestowed with such an honor? It's not as if we are forcing him to get in, but resumes matter.
Andre Johnson was chosen this year to be the wide receiver representative, and rightfully so. What Johnson meant to the expansion Houston Texans cannot be ignored, and a huge congratulations to a phenomenal player and leader. That said, Torry Holt needs to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame sooner rather than later. His place in history is cemented and needs to be recognized.