3 Bills who need to be benched or fired other than Ken Dorsey
If the Buffalo Bills' struggles are to continue this season, who could be benched or dismissed?
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills suffered another disappointing loss in primetime for the second consecutive week. On Monday night, the team lost 24-22 to the Denver Broncos, thus falling to 5-5 on the year with tough opponents remaining on the schedule (Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins).
The game was highlighted by four Bills turnovers, a pass interference penalty on the final drive, and a 12-man on-the-field infraction on a missed field goal by Will Lutz, allowing him to kick the game-winning field goal.
On Tuesday, the Bills found their fall guy in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, announcing his firing. Replacing him is quarterbacks coach and former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
The team is obviously reeling after this heartbreaking loss, highlighted by a variety of blunders. With Dorsey out, there will be a sense of urgency for the Bills, whether that is further dismissals or underperforming players being sent to the bench. Here are three Bills who could be dismissed or benched if the team's struggles are to continue.
3. Matthew Smiley is the last top assistant standing after Ken Dorsey firing
As mentioned earlier, there was a massive error by the Bills' special teams unit that canceled out a missed field goal by Lutz. That mistake was the Bills having 12 men on the field. With that, the Broncos moved five yards forward, and Lutz nailed his game-winning field goal attempt perfectly between the uprights.
It was the drive from hell for the Bills. There was that pass interference call on cornerback Taron Johnson, whether or not you agreed it should have been called due to an underthrown pass by Denver quarterback Russell Wilson. But that 12 men on the field penalty loomed large as it wiped out a win.
But after Dorsey's firing, special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley was saved. In fact, McDermott expressed confidence in Smiley's abilities when speaking with reporters on Tuesday. McDermott then detailed why the Bills made the mistake that resulted in having too many players on the field at the time of Lutz's missed kick. McDermott said instead of going for a "defensive stay" strategy for the Broncos rushing a field goal, Smiley went to get his "block" and "max-rush unit" on the field, and they were caught with 12 players on the field.
McDermott's comments come courtesy of AJ Feldman of News 8.
The Bills will look to get back on the right track next week against the New York Jets. But, it's hard to overlook the mistake that the special teams unit made, as it would have resulted in the Bills winning 22-21 and improving to 6-4 on the year.