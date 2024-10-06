3 Bills to blame for appalling Week 5 loss to Texans and why
By Lior Lampert
The Houston Texans emerged victorious in the Week 5 battle between Stefon Diggs' current and former teams. However, the win may have been more a product of the Buffalo Bills imploding than anything.
Buffalo routinely shot themselves in the foot, allowing Houston to take a 20-3 lead. The Bills fought back in the second half, tying the contest late in the fourth quarter. But ultimately, their mistakes proved costly and too much to overcome.
Typically, there's plenty of blame to throw around after crushing defeats like this. A dismal showing takes a collectively poor effort from all three units — and coaching. That said, these three Bills deserve to bear the most responsibility for the rough loss in Houston.
3. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE
With standout interior defensive lineman Ed Oliver sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Gregory Rousseau had to step up and lead Buffalo's pass-rushing group. Alas, the talented young edge rusher didn't make his presence felt.
Rousseau recorded a single tackle. That won't get it done on any day, let alone when the Bills don't have Oliver at their disposal. His inability to generate pressure contributed to Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud mostly having clean pockets to work with and only taking one sack.
Stroud and the Texans' aerial attack was effective and efficient, thanks to Rousseau and Buffalo's front seven failing to wreak much (or any) havoc. Giving one of the premier signal-callers in the NFL time to pick you apart and expect to win is daunting.
2. Josh Allen, QB
As the head of the snake known as Buffalo's offense, Josh Allen is undoubtedly at fault for the Bills falling to the Texans.
While Stroud was carving up the Bills, Allen had one of his most unproductive outings in recent memory. Moreover, it was a historically poor passing performance.
Allen completed nine of his 30 attempts — good for 30 percent. Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, that's the lowest single-game mark over the last 30 seasons for someone who threw at least 30 passes.
Without Khalil Shakir (ankle), Allen was missing his top wideout. But despite the already-thin receiving corps being without their primary option, Buffalo's inability to move the chains through the air falls on Allen.
Ultimately, the lack of weapons surrounding Allen forces the dual-threat gunslinger to play hero ball weekly. And when that doesn't work, he and the Bills don't look nearly as threatening.
1. Sean McDermott, HC
Tied at 20 in the closing stages of the fourth quarter, the Bills could've let the game to overtime. Nonetheless, head coach Sean McDermott got greedy, and his decision-making allowed the Texans to triumph without the extra period.
Buffalo got the ball at their own three-yard line with less than a minute left in regulation. Notably, the Texans had all three of their timeouts, which made McDermott and the Bills' aggressiveness shocking.
The Bills drew up a trio of deep passes, and Allen didn't connect on any. Essentially throwing out of their end zone, McDermott dialed up low-percentage plays that yielded a three-and-out. The blunder gave Houston possession of the football at Buffalo's 46.
Starting their final drive on the outskirts of long field-goal range, the Texans capitalized on McDermott's overzealousness. Stroud completed one short pass to running back Dare Ogunbowale, setting up kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn for a game-winning 59-yard boot.
While it may feel drastic, instances like these are borderline fireable offenses. McDermott and the Bills could eventually reflect on this inexcusable collapse as one of the more critical moments of their 2024 campaign.