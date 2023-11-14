3 Bills to blame for improbable Broncos win in Week 10
The Buffalo Bills blew a chance to beat the Denver Broncos. Here are three members of the team most to blame for the Week 10 loss.
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills were seeking to get back in the win column on Monday Night Football when they took on the Denver Broncos. While, on paper, the Bills should have been heavily favored, the team has been far from a sure thing this year. Not to mention, the Broncos have been playing pretty well in the past three weeks.
Buffalo seemingly had a win in the books after quarterback Josh Allen rushed for a six-yard touchdown to put the team up 22-21 with a little under two minutes remaining. But the Broncos marched down the field with help from a defensive pass interference call. Will Lutz's first attempt at a game-winning field goal was missed, but the Bills had 12 men on the field. That allowed Lutz to have a do-over, and he hit a 36-yarder down the middle to pick up the 24-22 win.
Now, the Bills are 5-5 on the year and on the outside looking in for the playoff picture. When it comes to Bills to blame for the loss, these three stand out.
Josh Allen's turnovers were costly for the Bills
There's no question that Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL. The problem is that he and the Bills offense have dealt with turnover issues. Well, those issues manifested in prime time on Monday night.
On Buffalo's second drive of the game, Allen targeted wide receiver Gabe Davis deep in the middle of the field, but it was picked off by Denver safety Justin Simmons. Luckily for them, the Broncos punted and couldn't get any points off of it.
Just before the end of the first half, Allen targeted wide receiver Deonte Hardy down along the left sideline, only to see it get intercepted by Broncos cornerback Fabian Moreau. Four plays later, the Broncos got into field goal range, and Lutz nailed a 40-yard field goal to give the team a 15-8 lead heading into halftime.
Allen would have one more turnover, a fumble late in the third quarter immediately after hitting Davis for a 38-yard gain.
Turnovers have been a common theme for Allen, and it is costing the team wins. With their schedule being ridiculously tough the rest of the way, he can't afford to make errors like he did on Monday night. If he does, the Bills can kiss a playoff berth goodbye.