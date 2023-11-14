3 Bills to blame for improbable Broncos win in Week 10
The Buffalo Bills blew a chance to beat the Denver Broncos. Here are three members of the team most to blame for the Week 10 loss.
By Scott Rogust
James Cook dealt with similar turnover issues as Josh Allen
Quarterback Josh Allen wasn't the only player on the Bills who had turnover issues on Monday night. Running back James Cook also dealt with that and did so early on.
When looking at the final scoreboard, one has to imagine what would have happened if Cook had never made a costly error on the first play of the game. After receiving a pass from Allen on a screen, Cook ran toward the left sidelines and tried to fight his way through a crowd of Broncos and Bills players. As Cook was being dragged to the turf, Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian ripped the football out of his hands. That then became Broncos football.
This gave Denver possession on Buffalo's 28-yard line, and after three plays, took a 3-0 lead on a 40-yard field goal by Will Lutz.
Cook did disappear a bit after the fumble before returning to the game. He did suffer another turnover scare late in the game, fumbling in the fourth quarter. But he did luck out, as the football took a lucky bounce right back into Cook's hands, and he took it for a total of 42 yards, 29 after recovering the fumble.
The difference in the game was those three points. If Cook hadn't fumbled on the first play, the Bills may have gotten a win.