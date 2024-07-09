3 blockbuster trades to make the Diamondbacks World Series favorites
By Jacob Mountz
In recent years, the Arizona Diamondbacks weren't known to have a heavy-slugging team, but the team that everybody had already written off made a huge statement. Last year, the D-Backs stunned the sports world by taking the NL crown, leading many to call it a fluke. But was it?
While many eyes were fixed on the big-name homerun hitters, the D-Backs rolled into the postseason with excellent pitching. Their pitching staff went to work as the offense took off with a brilliant contact-hitting approach. In other words, no, it wasn’t a fluke. However, Arizona's season ended with a loss to the Texas Rangers.
Currently sitting two games out of the wild-card race this season, are the D-Backs once more an underestimated giant ready to exceed all expectations? Trading for these three could easily turn them from an underestimated giant into World Series favorites.
3. Alex Bregman
When the D-Backs acquired Eugenio Suarez, they expected the slugging ability he had in many prior years to come with him. Unfortunately, that’s not what they got. The good news is that Alex Bregman is in the last year of his contract with the Astros who may be looking to pawn him.
Bregman is having a bit of a down year himself, but is starting to warm up quite well. This season, he maintains a slash line of .251/.313/.402 with 10 home runs through 343 at-bats. While he has really good career numbers, nothing comes close to the 41 HR, .296/.423/.592 season he posted in 2019. But this is only a part of the reason the D-Backs should acquire Bregman.
In a whopping 97 postseason games, Bregman slashed .235/.345/.445 with 19 HR through 362 ABs. The .235 average may look low, but the .345 OBP and the 19 HR prove Bregman is a definite impact player in the postseason. Not to mention, the pitching seen in the postseason is generally much better than in the regular season. It is also worth noting that Bregman has posted averages above .290 in two postseason cycles.
Adding him would definitely improve the D-Backs at the third base position.
2. Nathan Eovaldi
A spectacular starting rotation was no doubt the key behind last season’s D-Backs success. But this year is different. Injuries have hampered the D-Back’s pitching staff significantly. While Merril Kelly, Jordan Montgomery, and Eduardo Rodriguez will be back soon, there are still some legitimate questions. For one, we don’t know how the injured starters are going to perform when they get back and secondly, Monty, Brandon Pfaadt, and Ryne Nelson have already performed rather poorly this year.
Now that rumors of a Texas Rangers’ fire sale have swept through the MLB, there are plenty of pitching options for every ambitious ball club. One of which happens to be postseason great: Nathan Eovaldi.
Through 87 IP this year, Eovaldi owns a 3.10 ERA with 85 Ks. Strangely, outside of the postseason, Eovaldi has seen limited success in his 13-year career. However, this might be due to several devastating injuries that sidelined him for extensive periods of time. As a note, he has missed some time this season with a groin injury. Still, there is no doubt he has electric stuff and his postseason record is certainly enviable.
Through 79.2 IP in the postseason, Eovaldi has posted a 3.05 ERA and a .216 opponent average. This great postseason ERA value ballooned with one very bad start against the Astros in 2021. Acquiring him would anchor the D-Backs rotation both for the regular season and the postseason.
Eovaldi has a $20 million vesting option with a $2 million buyout in his contract for next year. After the 2025 season, he becomes an unconditional free agent.
1. Adolis Garcia
Sticking with the Rangers, there is one more game-changer who lives for the moment that could pummel opposing pitchers like he did last postseason. Last year’s AL Gold Glove right-fielder and ALCS MVP, Adolis Garcia, hasn’t really been the same since exiting the World Series with an injury. Through 317 ABs, the Rangers’ slugger is slashing .215/.280/.413 with 16 HR. While he has never really hit for a high batting average, his .215 average this season is lower than usual. But after a 39 HR season last season, his 16 HR this year still make a compelling case.
Garcia is under contract through 2026. This time horizon coupled with Garcia’s reputation for power makes him a coveted trade target. In addition, his struggles likely mean teams could snatch him at a discount.
Taking a gamble on an Adolis Garcia total bounce-back is a rather favorable bet. Even if his other numbers have sunk, his power is still there and prominent. As we’ve seen with Garcia last postseason, his power could make all the difference. In his only postseason run, Garcia slashed .323/.382/.726 with 8 HR through 62 ABs.
There is a good chance his stunning performance reminiscent of Barry Bonds could be a repeat event. Should the D-Backs acquire Garcia, this could change the entire dynamic of their team through 2026.