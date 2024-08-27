3 blockbuster trades the Warriors could pull off at the trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors became one of the most active teams in NBA free agency after the departure of longtime shooting guard and four-time champion Klay Thompson. After acquiring De’Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson, the Warriors are looking to bounce back from last year’s disappointing loss in the play-in tournament by the Sacramento Kings.
Rising stars such as Brandon Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga are looking to build on their promising seasons, while the team hopes Andrew Wiggins can rebound after the worst campaign of his career. But if Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s plans don’t pan out, here are three blockbuster trades the Golden State Warriors could consider before the trade deadline.
3. Warriors — out with the old and in with the new
Golden State Warriors receive: Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards receive: Draymond Green, 2029 and 2031 first-round picks, 2029 second-round pick
Draymond Green caused the Warriors quite the headache last season after multiple suspensions stemming from altercations with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkić. After contributing in only 55 games, the longtime veteran might be on the chopping block as the next member of the Warriors’ big three members to be shown out the door.
This trade would send Green, along with 2029 and 2031 first-round picks, and a second-round pick in 2029 to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. With the Wizards likely in another year of rebuilding, parting ways with Green’s contract in return for future draft capital — potentially valuable lottery picks post-Steph Curry era could be intriguing. For the Warriors, adding Kuzma would provide another strong scoring option on the floor and a younger asset with fewer on-court issues.
2. Warriors trade for three-time All-Star?
Golden State Warriors recieve: Ben Simmons, Jalen Wilson, 2025 first-round pick
Brooklyn Nets receive: Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Gui Santos
This trade would be a huge risk but could offer long-term rewards. Though Ben Simmons has struggled with injuries the past three seasons, this year might be one where he recaptures his All-Star form. At 28 years old, Simmons can defend all over the floor and play a similar role as a frontcourt facilitator. The Warriors could also pick up a first-round pick for a loaded 2025 draft class, or another asset to package with Andrew Wiggins in a second deal for a complementary star.
Green would be able to provide mentorship to a young Brooklyn Nets team with developing big men, possibly exceeding low expectations within the clubhouse.
1. Brandon Ingram
Golden State Warriors receive: Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Andrew Wiggins, Buddy Hield
Brandon Ingram’s future with the New Orleans Pelicans is uncertain after the team declined to extend the 26-year-old for his reported ask of over $200 million over four years. With a looming question mark hovering over Ingram’s contract status, a potential move could be on the horizon. The Warriors could pounce on the situation by trading Andrew Wiggins, who finished an underwhelming season with inconsistent scoring and shooting.
The deal could land Ingram his desired contract with a contending team, while also giving Wiggins another chance to redeem himself alongside Zion Williamson in New Orleans.