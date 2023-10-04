3 Blue Jays to blame for lifeless Game 1 loss to Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a lackluster defeat against the Minnesota Twins, failing to generate any runs to compensate for Kevin Gausman's errors.
The Toronto Blue Jays should have been able to dominate the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card series, but the hitting and pitching both failed them. Now, they are going to have to win the next two games or go home early in the MLB postseason.
The Blue Jays have many things to fix between the time before Wednesday's Game 2, and if they fail, it would be another letdown of a season.
The Blue Jays have traded and acquired countless talents, and so far, they have looked good this postseason. While also getting swept last postseason, many are starting to question the management's decisions.
Blue Jays to blame for Game 1 loss, No. 3: Brandon Belt
Brandon Belt was a top-of-the-lineup guy for the Blue Jays, hitting in the No. 2 hole. However, the veteran failed to reach base on Tuesday, and the lineup behind him could have used some runners on base in the close game. His failure to have productive at-bats cost the team dearly.
Belt finished the game 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He didn’t look good at all and must change something between now and Game 2, as he plays a crucial part in the Blue Jays' success. And a series loss, even on the road, to the Twins would be quite disheartening.
The lack of quality plate appearances on Tuesday against Minnesota was made worse by the fact that Belt getting on base could've resulted in runs that Toronto desperately needed. Vladimir Guererro Jr. and Bo Bichette, the 3-4 hitters in the lineup. combined to go 3-for-8 on the day, which could've driven in Belt had he gotten on.
His failure to do so at the top of the order proved quite costly in the loss.