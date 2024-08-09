3 Blue Jays call-ups who can serve as second-half trade additions of their own
The Toronto Blue Jays kicked off their rebuild by dealing away any expiring contract that another team would take on. As a result, they completely revamped the upper level of their farm system. With that in mind, they have plenty of players that they could call up to help their major league team this year.
They're not contending for a playoff spot, but nobody likes to lose. Adding a few top minor leaguers to the big leagues could add a boost to the fans and to the clubhouse heading into 2025.
Now, let me preface that all three of the players on this list were trade acquisitions this season as the Blue Jays began their rebuild. But they're three players that have landed in the Blue Jays minor leagues so calling them up would be an acquisition in its own right.
3. RHP Jake Bloss, Triple-A
When the Blue Jays moved Yusei Kikuchi at the trade deadline, many thought the Hosuton Astros paid way more than the expiring southpaw was worth. I was one of those who thought that Houston overpaid. But, fortunately for the Blue Jays, it landed them quite the return, headlined by starting pitcher Jake Bloss.
Bloss is a name that we saw on the mound for the Astros. There's no reason we won't see him on the mound in the near future, this time in a Blue Jays uniform.
When Toronto made the trade with the Astros, it was obvious that they were high on Bloss. High enough for him to be the headlining returner in a trade for a solid starting pitcher in a seller's market.
There's good reason for that though. Bloss, 23, has a sub-2.00 ERA in the minor leagues this season across 13 starts. He got touched up while in the big leagues, but he made his way through the minors incredibly quickly. He has all the talent in the world and the Blue Jays will likely be using him in their rotation here soon.
2. INF Will Wagner, Triple-A
While Bloss was a huge addition for the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, Will Wagner was one of my personal favorite additions that Toronto made. He's on the older side of prospect status and ranked in the 20s of the Blue Jays system, but his talent is undeniable. The infielder has raked every level of the minor leagues consistently since he was drafted.
Across 288 career minor league games, the 26-year-old has slashed .298/.402/.443 with an OPS near .850. These are elite numbers for any hitter, let alone a former 18th round pick. He has been even better than his career averages this season.
He's slashing .319/.435/.452 with 23 extra base hits, 58 walks and 35 strikeouts across 70 games within the Blue Jays and Astros Triple-A organizations. If those numbers seem ridiculous, it's because they are. Walk and strikeout rates like that are few and far between in today's game. A hitter like Wagner is quite the lost art.
He provides defensive versatility in a very similar way to Spencer Steer of the Cincinnati Reds. Wagner isn't an elite defender but he's a versatile one and that versatility is exactly what could land him in the big leagues this year.
1. OF Jonatan Clase, Triple-A
Jonatan Clase was another midseason addition to the Blue Jays roster. He doesn't provide as much of a stable floor as the other two guys on this list, but his upside is immense.
When looking at a run first prospect, you can't help but fear that they could turn into some form of Billy Hamilton. Obviously Hamilton was an outlier with his speed and ability to steal bases, but Clase has similar speed with a bit of a questionable bat.
For somebody with Clase's speed, hitting .250 in the big leagues could result in 50 stolen bases. Last season in the minor leagues, Clase stole 79 bases, and he's swiped 27 bags in the minor leagues this season as well.
On the year, he's slashing .275/.371/.478 in 65 Triple-A games split between the Mariners and Blue Jays organizations. He's a switch hitter with the ability to slug a bit better than anticipated.
With the way he's swung it in the minor leagues this year, the Blue Jays could disregard his first stint in the big leagues with the Mariners. Calling him up would allow him to try to find his swing and his confidence on the biggest stage. He's likely a big piece of the Blue Jays outfield going forward.