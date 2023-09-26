3 bold predictions for the Boston Bruins in 2023-24
From how they'll fill holes at center, winger Jake DeBrusk reaching new heights and their playoff future we have three bold predictions for the Boston Bruins in the 2023-24 NHL season.
By Marci Rubin
Following an incredible regular season, the Boston Bruins experienced a disappointing Stanley Cup playoffs in the 2022-23 NHL season. They won a record-setting 65 regular season games but failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs.
The Bruins have undergone some changes during the offseason. Most notably, captain Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement. Veteran David Krejci retired, too, leaving the Bruins down two franchise centers. Additionally, multiple players left in free agency.
How will the Bruins respond after a heartbreaking playoff exit and losing two franchise players to retirement? Before the 2023-24 NHL season gets underway, here are three bold predictions for the 2023-24 Bruins.
Bold predictions for the Boston Bruins: 3. Bruins won’t trade for a number one center and they'll be a solid team with who they have
With Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retiring, there’s been speculation about how the Bruins will fill the holes at center. Right now, they’re rolling with Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle as the centers in their top six. If the Bruins don’t find a suitable trade for a number-one center, they could hold off for next summer’s free-agent market. In the meantime, Boston can be a playoff-caliber team with their current roster.
The Bruins will find their way through the adjustment. Zacha and Coyle are both two-way players, which takes some of the edge off of losing Bergeron and Krejci, although neither has the same level of goal-scoring ability as Bergeron. No one expects either player to be Bergeron, but their versatility can help the Bruins be successful.
Head coach Jim Montgomery spoke to the media about Zacha following the third day of 2023-24 training camp. He noted he believes in Zacha and said, “I think where his game's at, you could tell today the way he practiced that he has a lot of confidence in himself as well.” Confidence goes a long way, and it’s visible on the ice. Zacha has the skills and the potential, but he will need to prove himself in an elevated role this season.
The Bruins selected Brad Marchand as their new captain. Marchand, a veteran who has been a Bruin for his entire career, is ready to lead the team. With production from top offensive contributors such as Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Jake DeBrusk, as well as solid defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy, the Bruins are a complete team without trading for a top-line center. Don’t count out the Bruins just because Bergeron and Krejci retired.