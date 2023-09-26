3 bold predictions for the Boston Bruins in 2023-24
From how they'll fill holes at center, winger Jake DeBrusk reaching new heights and their playoff future we have three bold predictions for the Boston Bruins in the 2023-24 NHL season.
By Marci Rubin
Bold predictions for the Boston Bruins: 2. Jake DeBrusk will score 30 goals in 2023-24
Jake DeBrusk has come close to hitting 30 goals in a season three times. Is this the season he’ll finally get there? It would be a great time to hit a new milestone, considering DeBrusk's contract expires at the end of the season, and he's hoping to ink an extension. The next bold prediction for the 2023-24 Bruins is that DeBrusk will score 30+ goals for the first time in his NHL career.
Last season, DeBrusk scored 27 goals. He played in 64 of 82 games, missing time due to a fractured fibula and a hand injury. If he hadn't missed time, DeBrusk would have had the opportunity to reach the 30-goal threshold. The same could be said about the 2018-19 season when he also scored 27 goals, that time in 68 games. DeBrusk scored 25 goals in 77 games in 2021-22, the most games he has played in a single season.
DeBrusk is a confident winger whose high-energy play brings a spark to the Bruins’ offense. Despite missing time during the 2022-23 season, DeBrusk took a career-high 191 shots on goal. He hit career highs in points (50) and power-play points (14). He also saw an uptick in ice time (16:46 TOI/G) last season. DeBrusk is carrying momentum from a solid season, and he's entering his prime.
The team’s dynamics have changed, especially among the forwards. DeBrusk will be working with a different center this year, Charlie Coyle or Pavel Zacha. For DeBrusk to score 30 goals, staying healthy and finding chemistry with linemates is paramount.