3 bold predictions for the New Jersey Devils in 2023-24
From Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton going big to Vitek Vanecek staying put, here are three bold predictions for the New Jersey Devils in the 2023-24 NHL season.
By Marci Rubin
Bold predictions for the New Jersey Devils: 2. The Devils won't trade for a goalie, and Vitek Vanecek will prevail
The Devils don’t have elite goaltending. However, a team doesn’t need an elite goalie to win the Stanley Cup or to make a deep run; they need a solid goalie. Vitek Vanecek was solid for the Devils in the 2022-23 regular season. The 27-year-old became the only Devils goalie not named Martin Brodeur to win 30 games in a single season. Come playoff time, though, he fell apart. It was the young Akira Schmid who saved the day to help the Devils push past their rivals in Round 1.
Vanecek’s poor playoff performance (.825 SV%) and Schmid’s magical Round 1 not carrying over to Round 2 left fans worried. Do the Devils need to worry about goaltending? Anyone following the offseason rumor mill knows the Devils have shown interest in Connor Hellebuyck, but his price tag for an extension and the requisite to give up many assets to obtain him has kept this trade from happening. The Winnipeg Jets have yet to find a team willing to make a deal.
The Devils haven’t made a goalie move in the offseason, and they don't need to. They could make a trade during the season. Rolling with what they have is a risk, especially since the Devils are thinner in the goalie department than they were last year. Mackenzie Blackwood is no longer on the team, and prospect Nico Daws is down after hip surgery.
This Devils team is strong enough that they can take the risk of rolling with what they have in goal, barring injuries. Besides, Vanecek deserves a shot to prove he can succeed in the playoffs. After his first season with a starter’s workload, it seemed like he just lost steam. That shouldn't happen again now that he has the experience. Vanecek is going to have a strong season, and he’ll prove he can deliver in the playoffs.