3 bold predictions for the New Jersey Devils in 2023-24
From Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton going big to Vitek Vanecek staying put, here are three bold predictions for the New Jersey Devils in the 2023-24 NHL season.
By Marci Rubin
Bold predictions for the New Jersey Devils: 1. Dougie Hamilton will break Scott Stevens’ franchise single-season points record for defensemen
30-year-old Dougie Hamilton wasn’t even a year old when Scott Stevens set a franchise record for most points by a defenseman in a single season. That record of 78 points, set during the 1993-94 season, has stood for almost three decades.
Last season, Hamilton tallied 74 points in the regular season, falling just short of the record. He had 28 power play points last season, a career-high for him. Although Hamilton didn’t match the franchise points record for defensemen, he did match the franchise record for most goals in a season by a defenseman, tying Barry Beck with 22 goals. Beck’s 22 goals came when the franchise was in Colorado, meaning Hamilton holds the New Jersey Devils record.
Breaking the points record might not seem like a bold prediction upon looking at last year’s numbers since Hamilton was only four points shy of tying Stevens last season. However, breaking a 30-year-old record is no easy feat. Besides, Hamilton had a career year in 2022-23. In other seasons, he didn’t come close to matching last year’s offensive production. Due to injuries and a COVID-shortened season, last year was the first time since 2018-19 that Hamilton played a full season’s worth of games. Now, Hamilton has shown what he can do while healthy and in his prime.
This season, if Hamilton is able to stay healthy, he can not only repeat last season’s production, but he can push the ceiling even higher. He will continue to see time on the power play. He has the opportunity to show what he can do on a Devils team that is expected to be even stronger. Hamilton is one of the strongest offensive defensemen currently in the league, and he’s coming for that franchise single-season points record.
The Devils open the regular season on October 12 against the Detroit Red Wings.