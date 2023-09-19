3 bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023-24
From Tristan Jarry’s performance between the pipes to Jake Guentzel’s impact after he returns from ankle surgery to where the Penguins will land in the Metropolitan standings, here are three bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023-24 NHL season.
By Marci Rubin
Bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Penguins: 2. Jake Guentzel leads team in goals again despite missing time
Jake Guentzel led the Penguins in goals last season, scoring 36 goals. He has hit 40 goals in a season twice in his career. Unfortunately for Guentzel and the Penguins, he’ll be starting the 2023-24 season on the Injured Reserve while recovering from ankle surgery. Considering he isn’t expected to miss too much of the season, the next prediction is that he’ll lead the team in goals again despite his injury.
What makes this prediction especially bold is that Sidney Crosby is Guentzel’s teammate. He had the second-most goals last season (33), and he led the team in points (93). Will age slow Crosby down? He’s 36-years-old, but he’s still Sidney Crosby. The Penguins can expect another 30-goal season from him.
Once Guentzel is healthy and back on the ice, he'll bring a huge boost to the offense. Even with missing the first few weeks of the season, Guentzel should still have a tremendous impact. He can still have a big year.
It’s also a contract year for Guentzel. If he hadn’t been injured, he might have been offered an early extension over the summer. Now, he’ll be playing with an extra something to prove. Guentzel can once again lead the Penguins in goals.