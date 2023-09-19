3 bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023-24
From Tristan Jarry’s performance between the pipes to Jake Guentzel’s impact after he returns from ankle surgery to where the Penguins will land in the Metropolitan standings, here are three bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023-24 NHL season.
By Marci Rubin
Bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Penguins: 1. Penguins finish top 3 in the Metropolitan Division
The boldest prediction on this list is that the Penguins will finish third in the Metropolitan Division in 2023-24. It’s a tall order considering the Metropolitan Division is stacked. The Carolina Hurricanes were first in the division last year, and the New Jersey Devils were second. Both teams finished in the Top 3 in the NHL overall standings last season, and they're considered Stanley Cup contenders this season. While the Hurricanes are gritty and have a defensive edge, the Devils are fast and have a loaded offense.
The New York Rangers have plenty of offensive power and scary defense. They finished third in the Metro last season. The Rangers are armed with a new coach, Peter Laviolette. The New York Islanders finished fourth in the Metro and clinched an Eastern Conference wild-card spot in the playoffs. They didn’t make any notable moves to get stronger in the offseason. The Penguins finished fifth in the division and failed to qualify for the playoffs.
Despite having an aging roster, the Penguins will be stronger than last year. Franchise talent Sidney Crosby still has gas left in the tank for another run, and veteran Kris Letang is a mainstay of the blue line. Offseason additions, such as defenseman Ryan Graves and multiple depth forwards, contribute to renewed strength. The Penguins’ biggest splash of the summer was acquiring three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, who put up 101 points last season.
With the Hurricanes and Devils expected to battle for first, the Penguins could be fighting against the Rangers for third in the division, which would clinch a division playoff spot without having to battle for a conference wild-card spot. Don’t be surprised to see the Pens hanging tough in the Metropolitan Division.
The Penguins open the regular season on Oct. 10 against the Chicago Blackhawks.