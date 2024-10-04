3 bold predictions for Vikings vs. Jets in Week 5
By Luke Norris
Easily one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings will look to remain the only undefeated team in the NFC when they take on the New York Jets in Week 5 in London.
They'll also look to remain undefeated across the pond, as they've gone 3-0 in their previous trips to the UK capital, earning victories in 2013 (Steelers), 2017 (Browns), and 2022 (Saints).
The Jets, who enter this contest with a .500 record at 2-2, also own a .500 record in London, having gone 1-1 in their two trips, beating the Dolphins in 2015 and losing to the Falcons in 2021.
There are plenty of storylines heading into this second game of the 2024 NFL International Series, the most notable easily being Sam Darnold taking on the team that drafted him third overall in 2018. And it's there that we'll kick off our bold predictions for this Vikings-Jets matchup in Week 5.
3. Sam Darnold will throw for 300 yards against his former team
Like the Vikings as a whole, Sam Darnold has been one of the big surprises of this 2024 campaign.
Seen by most as a placeholder until first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was ready to go, the USC alum became the clear QB1 when McCarthy went down with a season-ending knee injury and has been nothing short of stellar through these first four weeks.
He's completing a career-best 68.9 percent of his passes and has thrown for 932 yards with a league-leading 11 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He also leads the NFL in passer rating at 118.9 and is among the favorites at this point in the NFL MVP race.
It's no secret that Darnold never came close to playing at this level during his run with the Jets, who gave up on him after three seasons to hand the reins to Zach Wilson, whom they selected second overall in 2021.
Darnold might be downplaying this matchup as a revenge game, but one has to think that somewhere in his mind, he wants to torch his former team. And I think that's going to happen in a big way, as I believe Kevin O'Connell will call a lot of passing plays to inflate his signal-caller's stats.
Darnold has only eight 300-yard games to his credit, only four of which came in a Jets uniform. The other four were with the Carolina Panthers. But number nine is on the way.
Will it be easy? Absolutely not. The Jets have given up just 512 passing yards all season, but it should be noted that the last three quarterbacks they've played were Will Levis, Jacoby Brissett, and Bo Nix. Darnold is in for a big day. Book it.
2. The Vikings will score 30-plus points against a Jets defense allowing just 15.5 per game
Speaking of the Jets' defense, Jeff Ulbrich's unit is only allowing 15.5 points per game, good for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.
But once again, it needs to be noted that New York's last three opponents were the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos, all of whom rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring.
- Tennessee Titans: (19.8, 18th)
- New England Patriots (13.0, 31st)
- Denver Broncos (15.5, 28th)
When the Jets actually faced a potent offense in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, they gave up 32 points. And the Vikings are about to drop a similar number on Gang Green.
Through the first four weeks, Minnesota has averaged 29.0 points per game, the fourth-most in the league. And it's not as if they've faced weak teams. Okay, the New York Giants aren't anything to write home about, but the 49ers, Houston Texans, and Green Bay Packers are genuine playoff contenders. And Darnold & Co. have simply taken it to all of them.
Again, will it be easy to put up 30 against New York? Absolutely not. Sauce Gardner remains one of the best lockdown corners in the league, but after a few weeks of fairly easy assignments, he now has to deal with Justin Jefferson, who's off to a great start with 358 yards and four touchdowns in four games.
But even if Jefferson is somewhat contained, Darnold has other options in Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor. And Aaron Jones has proven to be a fine addition as well, both on the ground and through the air. The former Packer leads the team in yards from scrimmage, racking up 321 as a rusher and another 143 as a receiver.
New York hasn't had to face an offense that can attack you in multiple ways since San Francisco, and we all saw how that played out. The Jets are in for a long day.
1. The Vikings' defense will sack Aaron Rodgers five times and pick him off at least once
Make no mistake about it. While the Vikings have one of the best offenses in the league at the moment, they've also got one of the best defenses as well.
Brian Flores has done a tremendous job thus far, and his unit is allowing just 14.8 points per game, putting them one spot ahead of the Jets for the fourth-fewest in the league. And Minnesota has played much more formidable opponents.
The Vikings lead the league in sacks (17.0) and are tied for first in interceptions (eight), which means Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' 22nd-ranked scoring offense are going to have a tough day in London.
Okay, Rodgers typically doesn't throw many interceptions, and he's thrown just one this season. But number two is on the way, and it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if Minnesota picks him off twice, as he's going to be under pressure all day long. The Vikings' defense has forced 10 turnovers, good for second behind only Green Bay, and they're bound to get at least one here.
As for that pressure, Minnesota is going to bring the fight to Rodgers and the Jets' offensive line. New York surrendered five sacks against the Broncos in Week 4, and the Vikings are going to rack up just as many on Sunday.
Patrick Jones II, Jonathan Greenard, and Andrew Van Ginkel have accounted for 12 of Minnesota's 17 sacks, and this trio is going to make life very difficult for No. 8.