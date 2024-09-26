3 Boston Red Sox who definitely won’t be back next season
The 2024 Boston Red Sox completely fell apart down the stretch, much like they have in almost every season under Alex Cora. They missed the 2024 postseason as they watch their AL East rivals, the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles head into October to play for the World Series.
Boston needs to make some changes. They were a talented team, but they just didn't have the firepower to win as the season pushed on. When this offseason officially begins, I'd expect to see Boston be very aggressive in free agency and in the offseason trade market. There are quite a bit of players who were on their 2024 roster that won't be back in 2025.
3. C Danny Jansen
The Red Sox made a move to acquire Danny Jansen ahead of the trade deadline this year. Jansen was used to improve their catching depth as they looked to make a playoff push. Jansen hasn't been much of a positive for the Red Sox though.
He's slashing .195/.333/.312 in his time with Boston. He's not hitting for average and he's not hitting for power. While catcher is often a defensive first position, it's tough to justify this kind of offensive liability. Jansen is also set to enter unrestricted free agency, where he's free to go to whichever team he chooses.
Boston likely won't even actively pursue the veteran catcher in free agency. There will be better catching options on the market, but the catcher of the future for Boston is already in their system.
Kyle Teel is a special talent down in Triple-A. At just 22 years old, he terrorized minor league pitching, slashing .288/.386/.433 with 36 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases. He's a unanimous top-three prospect in Boston's organization and he will be ready for his big league debut early in the 2025 season. With a good Spring Training, Teel could crack the opening-day roster and lineup.
Either way, Boston is likely going to part ways with Danny Jansen, and you can't really blame them.
2. RHP Nick Pivetta
The Boston Red Sox are going to be very aggressive in the starting pitching market in free agency. This free agency class has quite a bit of talent available in terms of starting pitchers too. Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell and Max Fried are just a few of the top arms that Boston could pursue this offseason while many of the other big markets are chasing after superstar Juan Soto.
Pivetta, 31, is set to enter free agency where he will likely be asking for more money than he's worth. While he's been solid, for the most part, while in Boston, the Red Sox would be smart to go off and spend the $20 million or so that he's going to ask for on somebody else.
At the end of the day, Pivetta is never going to be the ace that Boston needs. He's a back-of-the-rotation innings eater at this point and Boston needs to upgrade the back of their rotation from that or else they will continue to sit at a mediocre level.
I strongly believe the Boston front office understands this and they will look to improve from Pivetta, opting to spend big on a free-agent starter in the coming months.
1. RHP Kenley Jansen
For most of the first half of the season, Kenley Jansen found himself in the middle of a ton of different trade deadline rumors. Boston wasn't very good to start the season, so they were likely looking to sell on a player like Jansen, who is expiring at the end of the season anyway. Having these rumors swirl around your name can really bother somebody. Ultimately, the Red Sox held onto Jansen, and he's been good for them for most of the season.
At the end of the day, with Jansen set to enter unrestricted free agency, he will probably get a contract bigger than what Boston is willing to offer him. Jansen has also mentioned in the past that he would like to play in Dodger Blue again before his career is over. I'd expect him to sign a one- or two-year deal with the Dodgers this offseason, leaving the Red Sox to find a new closer in the coming months.
Boston is going to be aggressive this offseason either way. Missing out on Jansen wouldn't be the end of the world for them. They simply just have bigger holes to fill this offseason than worrying too much about getting an aging closer signed back to their team. Jansen will walk in free agency and Boston will replace him with somebody of his caliber or better.