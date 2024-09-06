3 Boston Red Sox who shouldn’t be back in 2025 after disastrous collapse
The Boston Red Sox are now more than a handful of games back in the American League Wild Card race with less than a month to go. The AL postseason picture is shaping up and it doesn't look like it'll include Boston.
With the terrible second half collapse, the Red Sox are going to need to make some big changes going into next season. The fan base isn't content with losing and neither is the front office.
There are quite a few players that could be on their way out of Boston, especially considering how talneted the top of the Boston farm system is.
3. LHP Rich Hill
Okay, I'll admit it, the first name on this list is quite obvious. Rich Hill won't be returning to the Boston Red Sox roster after this season, when they head into 2025 healthy.
Hill was only signed this season as a depth piece, which has been the case each of the last few years for Hill. With each year, it's expected that his long MLB career is finally over, but he somehow finds himself on a big-league roster well into his 40s. It's honestly impressive work.
Hill's made a few appearances this season and the veteran lefty has looked okay. But, honestly, he's not a big-league arm at this point in time and I know that sucks to admit. No big league team is going to be making a real push for the World Series if they have Hill rostered.
Heading into next season, the Red Sox will be quite aggressive in the pitching market in free agency and via trades. They also have options like Luis Guerrero and Richard Fitts in the minor leagues that have looked solid. They could also be candidates to come up and make an impact in Boston.
2. RHP Nick Pivetta
Nick Pivetta is another easy option for the Red Sox to move on from. Pivetta's not quite the layup that Rich Hill is, but it's almost a guarantee that he will end up in another uniform next season. There are a few different reasons for this.
One, the starter is set to be a free agent, hitting the open market. In situations like this, Pivetta will likely go to the highest bidder rather than staying loyal to his former team. A team like the White Sox or somebody else at the bottom of the standings may be more inclined to overpay for Pivetta rather than letting him end up on the Red Sox again.
Another reason is Pivetta just hasn't been that great. The 31-year-old currently holds an ERA closer to 5.00 than it is 4.00. Red Sox fans and the front office would simply demand better than that for next year, if they want to actually be competitive.
They have a few solid pitching options, but I would anticipate that they will be active in free agency in the starting pitching market. Boston could be eyeing a starter like Corbin Burnes to replace Pivetta.
1. RHP Kenley Jansen
Now, this one is very speculative. There's not much known about where Kenley Jansen could sign this offseason, but he is entering free agency.
One of the top teams in the league will likely be willing to pay him more than his market value in order to add him to the back of their bullpen. As for the Red Sox, there was some friction between the two sides around the trade deadline when the rumors that Jansen could be dealt were swirling.
This season, Jansen recorded a 3.70 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and 57 strikeouts over 48.2 innings (48 games).
The Red Sox and Jansen will likely mutually part ways in the coming months. The Red Sox will likely look for younger, more controllable options to be their closer while Jansen will end up in another uniform to finish his career.
Again, this one could go either way. It's not a certainty, by any means, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Jansen part ways with Boston this offseason.