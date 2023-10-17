3 Braves club options to decline for 2024, 1 to pick up
The Atlanta Braves' season ended earlier than anticipated. With a big offseason ahead, the front office will have to decide on several club options.
Braves should decline club option for Eddie Rosario
Eddie Rosario was a hero during the Braves' 2021 World Series run, but the last couple seasons have been disappointing on the whole. Rosario battled injuries in 2022 and inconsistency in 2023, watching his role diminish as Brian Snitker opted for a platoon in left field.
For the season, Rosario slashed .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs in 478 at-bats. He finished the campaign watching from the sidelines with Kevin Pillar stationed in left for the do-or-die Game 4 in Philadelphia. Pillar has been an object of controversy, so it's telling that Rosario was relegated to pinch-hitting duties for Atlanta's biggest games of the season.
The 32-year-old still has pop behind his swings and enough fielding equity to get a decent contract somewhere, but his $9 million club option is pricey for a part-time player. The sentimental aspect of this move is a tough pill to swallow, but there's no reason for Anthopoulos to spend so much on Rosario.
One potential solution, of course, is to decline the option and re-sign Rosario on a less expensive deal. The Braves face a potential shortage of left field talent as Pillar hits free agency, so the Braves could still feel motivated to keep a familiar face around. That said, do not be shocked if the Braves begin next season with a completely new look in left field.