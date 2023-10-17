3 Braves club options to decline for 2024, 1 to pick up
The Atlanta Braves' season ended earlier than anticipated. With a big offseason ahead, the front office will have to decide on several club options.
Braves should pick up club option for Kirby Yates
The Braves' bullpen was a mess down the stretch, which only drives home the importance of keeping the competent relievers in-house. In his second season with Atlanta, Kirby Yates posted a respectable 3.28 ERA and 1.193 WHIP with a 7-2 record and five saves. He appeared in 61 games (60.1 IP) and averaged 11.9 K's per nine innings.
He throws a mean mixture of fastballs and splitters with his right hand. While the Braves' bullpen has quality southpaws under commission, there is a lack of quality righties. Yates is a player the Braves are confident relying on in a pinch. He appeared in the 2019 All-Star game with the Padres, so the track record of success is there.
Age is a factor, of course. Yates in 36 years old and there's a natural concern about a potential dropoff. Yates is on the decline, but watching him, it's evident he has gas left in the tank. The money factor also makes this a simple decision. Yates' option is worth a very affordable $5.75 million with a pricey $1.25 million buyout.
The Braves' need a serious facelift in the bullpen. The aforementioned McHugh and Hand are potential casualties as Anthopoulos and the front office look to remake the Braves' pitching staff, but there's every reason to keep Yates into the mix as a quality set-up man and emergency closer.