3 Braves free agents who will leave, 2 who will return in 2024
The Atlanta Braves have plenty of tough decisions to make this offseason, and Alex Anthopoulos knows it.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves officially started their offseason on Wednesday afternoon when they re-signed relief pitcher Pierce Johnson to a two-year deal. Alex Anthopoulos and the front office were bound to prioritize pitching this winter -- specifically in the bullpen -- so it should come as no huge surprise that they starter with the flame-throwing righty.
However, Johnson is not where the Braves offseason will end. Far from it, in fact. While Anthopoulos was quick to play down that any major changes were needed, it's not in his nature to stand pat, especially when the Braves fell short of expectations for the second straight year to the same team. Something has to give, and the Atlanta roster will surely look different come 2024.
Braves free agent who will leave: Kevin Pillar can do better
Kevin Pillar served most of the 2023 season as Eddie Rosario's platoon partner. Rosario has a club option for this winter and them has yet to make a decision on it. Pillar, though, seemed to hint at his goodbyes to Braves fans in a tweet just last week.
"It was an absolutely honor to wear Atlanta Braves across my chest. I will miss showing up at Truist playing in front of y’all! Till we meet again!" Pillar tweeted.
As Eric Cole of The House That Hank Built noted, this isn't necessarily a guarantee that Pillar will leave. However, he is an unrestricted free agent, and could probably start for some teams in need of a corner outfielder.
"The move isn't all that surprising considering the state of the Braves' roster. Eddie Rosario has a club option for $9 million next season and it sounds like the Braves are planning on picking up that option. Even in a world where the Braves decided to sign an everyday left fielder as an upgrade over Rosario, bringing back Pillar wouldn't make much sense especially if Kevin is looking for more playing time,"Cole wrote.
Pillar will get his playing time, just not with the Braves.