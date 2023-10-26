3 Braves free agents who will leave, 2 who will return in 2024
The Atlanta Braves have plenty of tough decisions to make this offseason, and Alex Anthopoulos knows it.
By Mark Powell
Braves free agent who will be back: Charlie Morton
Until Charlie Morton is no longer a Brave, I believe he'll show up come spring training. Morton is turning 40 years old this winter and there are rightly questions about his future in Atlanta, or anywhere for that matter. Morton has a club option for $20 million this offseason. There's a possibility the Braves decline it for that price, thus making Morton a free agent. He could also opt to retire. Or, perhaps Alex Anthopoulos and Morton's representation can agree to a revised one-year contract. The latter feels like the most likely.
The Braves need rotation help pretty badly. Morton struggled down the stretch and didn't pitch in the NLDS due to injury. FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray believes Atlanta could pursue some top-line rotation talent this offseason, but Anthopoulos is never one to show his cards:
"The Braves tried for a starting pitcher at the trade deadline, according to sources, but ultimately came up empty. The free-agent class has an abundance of talented options, headlined by Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Aaron Nola, among others...But Anthopolous has shown an ability to be creative in trade talks, and has also shown that he can extend players as part of trades (see: Matt Olson, Sean Murphy)."
Maybe Anthopoulos makes a move. Maybe he doesn't. Either way, expect Morton back, assuming he wants to pitch at all next year.