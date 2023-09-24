3 Braves pitchers who could be called upon in NLDS after Charlie Morton injury
Charlie Morton's injury puts the pressure on other members of the pitching staff. Here's who will be called upon.
By Josh Wilson
Kyle Wright
Kyle Wright is back, and his return to the team is perfect timing. He rejoined the team after an injury in mid-September, and has made two starts, one for three innings and one for four innings. While it's still too early to say if he's back in a groove, his first start wasn't very good with six earned runs, but his second was slightly better with four earned runs across more innings.
In the second start he struck out five, but unfortunately walked four.
Wright may not be ready just yet, but he's got a few games left to get himself going. With Morton out, Wright may not have much of a chance, if the Braves need him to go in the postseason, he'll have to give it a go.
Wright's role entirely is in flux, as he is being shifted to the bullpen for Sunday's game. If he finds success there as a relief pitcher, he, too, could be used as an "opener" of sorts. In fact, if he finds himself a member of the pen rather than the starting rotation during the postseason, he figures to be the most likely opener just because of his long-standing experience with starting games. The moment would not feel too big for him.