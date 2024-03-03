3 Braves players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While most of the Braves roster remains the same, there were some players who departed this offseason. Some of them will be missed, but Braves fans are glad that others left.
After losing Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson in back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta Braves fans are thrilled that most of their roster from last season's 107-win team looks exactly the same. The core is still here, and most of it is locked in for the long haul thanks to Alex Anthopoulos' wizardry.
While most of Atlanta's roster looks the same, Anthopoulos did make several moves on the margins to make the 2024 Braves arguably even better than they were last season. Making moves requires letting others go, whether it's via trade or in free agency.
Some players Braves fans are happy to see go elsewhere, but there are two in particular they wish hung around a little longer.
5. Braves fans won't miss Eddie Rosario's streakiness
Eddie Rosario became a fan favorite when he played a huge role in leading Atlanta to a World Series win in 2021. After being acquired in a midseason trade with the Guardians, Rosario posted a .903 OPS to allow Atlanta to squeak into the playoffs. In the NLCS, he had a remarkable 14 hits in 25 at-bats with three home runs and nine RBI, winning the NLCS MVP in the process.
The kind of hot streak Rosario had in that NLCS is something Braves fans came accustomed to. The outfielder can do tremendous damage when he's swinging a good bat, but when he's struggling, he can be a non-factor. That kind of streakiness can be frustrating.
This past season Rosario's numbers were solid. He slashed .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI in 142 games as Atlanta's primary left fielder. While the overall numbers were decent, Rosario only had two months with an OPS above .700. He was on fire in June as he posted a 1.115 OPS, and was also great in August, posting a .942 OPS.
Jarred Kelenic, Rosario's replacement, might not be as proven as Rosario, but he has a much higher ceiling and is more of a complete player than the offense-first Rosario.
Braves fans will forever remember the memories, but they have every reason to believe they've upgraded from the inconsistent Rosario who remains a free agent into March with no clear ending in sight.