3 Braves players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While most of the Braves roster remains the same, there were some players who departed this offseason. Some of them will be missed, but Braves fans are glad that others left.
4. Jesse Chavez will forever be a Braves legend
The career of Jesse Chavez is one die-hard Braves fans will always remember. He's a pitcher who despite appearing for nine different MLB teams in his 16-year career, will always be known as a Brave.
Chavez has had four separate stints with Atlanta and became a fan favorite over time. While his numbers with other teams have been less than impressive, Chavez always pitches well when he puts on a Braves uniform. The proof is in the pudding.
In 2021, Chavez posted a 2.14 ERA in 30 appearances for Atlanta just one year removed from posting an ERA around 7.00 with the Rangers. The following season saw Chavez struggle with the Cubs before being traded to the Braves. He pitched well with Atlanta but was traded to the Angels at the deadline. He struggled mightily with the Halos to the point where he was released and signed once again with the Braves. Of course, Chavez wound up putting up a sparkling 2.72 ERA that season for the Braves while putting up awful numbers for the Cubs and Angels.
This past season the right-hander threw the ball better than he ever has arguably, as he put up a 1.56 ERA in 36 innings and 34.2 innings of work. Unfortunately, Chavez wound up missing substantial time due to injury in 2023 which is presumably why he had to settle for a minor league deal this offseason with the White Sox.
Chavez may be gone for now, but it wouldn't be surprising in the slightest to see the 40-year-old make one last run of it in Atlanta at some point in 2024. It'd be a fitting end to a career Braves fans adore.