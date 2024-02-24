3 position battles that will define Atlanta Braves spring training, and who will win
A few position battles will help shape the Atlanta Braves coming out of spring training in a bit.
By John Buhler
2. Who will emerge as the starting left fielder for the Atlanta Braves?
The Braves have an incredible outfield already. We know that Ronald Acuña Jr. is the best player in the game right now manning right field, just like we know that Michael Harris II is poised for a bounceback season in year three over in center. Left field has been a tricky spot for the Braves, but by trading for former Seattle Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic, one would think that left field is all shored up.
At this point, it is really Kelenic's job to lose. There may be guys like Forrest Wall and Eli White vying for playing time in left field, but this is probably not going to be a platoon like it had been in recent years. Keep in mind that Kelenic was one of two big names the Braves traded for this offseason, along with left-handed starting pitcher Chris Sale in that blockbuster deal with the Boston Red Sox.
For Kelenic, it should be all about great play in defense first, then trying to find out where he slots into the Braves' batting order. Defense has long been an issue for the Braves in left field, really in the wake of winning the 2021 World Series. Eddie Rosario's glove is why he no longer plays for Atlanta. If Marcell Ozuna still had one, he would be the every day left fielder. For now, he is the designated hitter.
Barring anything unforeseen, Kelenic should win the starting left field job in a landslide for Atlanta.
Winner: Jarred Kelenic