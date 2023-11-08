3 Braves good as gone after option decisions and who will replace them
The Atlanta Braves 2024 roster will look much different than the record-setting 2023 club, especially after some surprising option decisions.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves roster construction needs a bit of an overhaul, even after a record-breaking 2023 regular season. Atlanta lost again to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, showing something is missing from this bunch. But what's to be done?
The first answer to that question is Charlie Morton. The Braves right-hander will return for the 2024 season on a $20 million salary. While Morton's initial indecision had some Braves fans dreaming of Aaron Nola, Blake Snell or even Sonny Gray, the soon-to-be 40-year-old pitcher will remain in the middle of the Atlanta rotation behind Max Fried and Spencer Strider.
When healthy, Morton performed well in 2023. He had an ERA just north of 3.60, and was a shutdown pitcher when the Braves needed him. Atlanta was without Fried and Kyle Wright for several months this past summer, and Morton pitched well up until their return. However, with age comes question marks.
Atlanta declined options on Eddie Rosario, Collin McHugh and Kirby Yates, among others. While some of those players will return, others will not and need replaced. That's where I come in.
Collin McHugh will not be back for Braves, and has already been replaced
Collin McHugh was clearly on the outs with the Braves as he struggled late in the year and wasn't included on the postseason roster. McHugh often made Atlanta baseball fans sweat when inserted in the middle innings, and lacked the necessary pitch volocity to overpower opposing hitters when it mattered most.
Braves Today's Lindsay Crosby described McHugh's 2023 struggles well. Despite a strong 2022 season, he was unable to build off that in part due to injury. "(McHugh) struggled in an injury-shortened 2023 campaign, with his ERA ballooning to 4.30 and his strikeout rate dropping from 2022's 9.7 K/9 to only 7.2 K/9, while seeing his walk rate jump from 1.8 BB/9 to 3.4 BB/9." Yikes.
The Braves have already replaced McHugh, to some extent, re-signing Pierce Johnson to a multiyear deal. Johnson was acquired from the Rockies last season and was lights out with Atlanta. His fastball tops out in the upper 90's, and he proved he's ready for a larger role in the Braves bullpen if given the opportunity. Expect Johnson to slide into that middle-inning role left by the likes of McHugh and Yates.