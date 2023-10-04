3 Brewers most to blame for Game 1 loss to Diamondbacks
Unfortunately, the Brewers didn't meet expectations in game one of the NL Wild Card series against the Diamondbacks and are now one game away from elimination.
Brewers to blame for Game 1 loss, No. 2: Corbin Burnes
Corbin Burnes didn’t impress and failed to go deep into this game, only able to pitch four innings before getting replaced by Abner Uribe.
Burnes only went four innings and gave up five hits, two walks, and three home runs to combine for four earned runs. Due to his inability to register even five innings in the box score, the Brewers had to dig deep into the bullpen, which used eight arms, and that could hurt them long-term.
After Burnes was taken out, they replaced him with Uribe, then used Elvis Peguero, Hoby Milner, Joel Payamps, and Devin Williams -- who is usually the closer but was put in to stop more scoring -- before finishing with Bryse Wilson.
The Brewers depleted the bullpen when they needed it most. Brandon Woodruff will be out in the must-win Game 2 versus the Diamondbacks. If they aren’t able to win during the second game on Wednesday, they will be going home empty-handed, which would be another postseason disappointment for Milwaukee.
Burnes pitched in 32 games in 2023 and had an ERA of 3.39, but he hasn’t been able to secure many wins. He recently won the Cy-Young and has been one of the best pitchers, but has been unable to win games with the team, which is probably why they are considering trading him this offseason.