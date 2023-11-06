3 Brewers free agents who could follow Craig Counsell to the Cubs
Craig Counsell's shock hiring by the Chicago Cubs could prompt more new faces to make Wrigley Field their home.
By Josh Wilson
Craig Counsell is betraying Milwaukee to manage the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are betraying David Ross to make room for Counsell. That's the circle of life, folks.
Monday blessed us with the most surprising news. After it seemed as if Counsell was destined to wind up managing the New York Mets, the in-division Cubs signed Counsell, a managerial free agent, to a contract despite not formally having an open position.
Clearly, Chicago is making one thing clear: Win or go home.
It sets the stage for what should be an interesting free agency in Chicago. The Cubs have several key pieces hitting the open market this winter and, while they're sure to attempt to re-sign some, they'll need to build the roster with at least a few new faces.
Why not look at players their new manager has some familiarity with?
Julio Teheran would be a nice low-risk signing for the Cubs to take into spring training
Julio Teheran might not be the pitcher he was when he reached All-Star status in the mid-2010s, but he's likely available on the cheap in free agency this year, and the Cubs might as well sign him ahead of spring training if they can to see if he brings some heat to his 2024 campaign.
After toiling in minor leagues in 2022, the Brewers signed Teheran, where he got minimal starting opportunity. He was designated for assignment after being squeezed out of the rotation.
Now four years removed from his last 10-start season, expectations should be kept to a low. But what is spring training for if not to throw some things at the wall and see what sticks?