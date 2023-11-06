3 Brewers free agents who could follow Craig Counsell to the Cubs
Craig Counsell's shock hiring by the Chicago Cubs could prompt more new faces to make Wrigley Field their home.
By Josh Wilson
Josh Donaldson could be a Jeimer Calendario backup plan
The Chicago Cubs reuniting with Jeimer Candelario -- who started his big-league career in Chicago -- at the trade deadline was a savvy move that unfortunately fell short of being enough to will them into the postseason. Candelario shouldn't be held wholly responsible for that, as he performed well as a Cub, albeit a bit worse than he had been at the plate with the Nationals.
Candelario slashed .234/.318/.445. A free agent this offseason, there is plenty of reason to consider giving him a re-upped deal with the Cubs to prove what he can do in the Friendly Confines for an entire season.
That said, Candelario could be in demand. Spotrac estimates he'll earn just under $12 million in AAV on his next deal, and with Chicago surely prioritizing a Cody Bellinger reunion, they may need to save dollars elsewhere. Third base could get the economy route.
Enter Josh Donaldson, a once-MVP who the Cubs could look to help rehabilitate on a low salary. They got Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal and showed they could revitalize a fallen MVP with him... Why not Donaldson next?
Donaldson performed poorly with the Yankees and was DFA'd, winding up on the Brewers last season. In 59 starts, he was not the electric offensive player he once was, but he did progress from his time in New York. With the Yankees in 2023, he slashed .142/.225/.434. He improved his batting and on-base percentage to .169 and .290 with the Brewers, showing early signs of progression.
Again, the Cubs should prefer to bring back Candelario, but for a developing player like Donaldson, some consistency in skipper could be a big help toward helping him get his career back on track.