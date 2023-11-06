3 Brewers free agents who could follow Craig Counsell to the Cubs
Craig Counsell's shock hiring by the Chicago Cubs could prompt more new faces to make Wrigley Field their home.
By Josh Wilson
Carlos Santana would be a good fit for the Cubs
Carlos Santana feels like a must-secure for the Cubs after Craig Counsell... The Cubs are in need of depth at first base.
Carlos Santana, a free agent this offseason, could hop on the bus with Counsell and make his way a few hours south... After spending the second half of the year with the Brewers (he started the year with the Pittsburgh Pirates) he batted to the tune of a .249/.314/.459 slash line with a 109+ OPS in Milwaukee.
Santana keeps his strikeouts down and can work walks, though he fell below 12% in walk percentage for the first time since 2017 last year. He doesn't have speed, but was above average at first base last year with an outs above average of 2.
The best case scenario, I think, would be to bring back Cody Bellinger and sign Carlos Santana. The two can man first base (and Bellinger in the outfield, as needed) and swap in and out of the designated hitter role.
Other options out there are Rhys Hoskins, coming off an injury, and Joey Votto, shockingly likely to play for a team other than the Cincinnati Reds for the first time in his career or simply retire. Santana is a bit younger than Votto and doesn't come with the same injury unknowns as Hoskins.
Of course, another option is bringing back either or both of Cody Bellinger or Jeimer Candelario. Both players play other positions (center field, third base, respectively) but can hack it at first as well. Chicago would prefer to have a committed everyday player manning the corner.