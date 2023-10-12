3 Brian Snitker mistakes Braves couldn't afford vs Phillies
Brian Snitker mismanaged the Atlanta Braves in several ways, leading to a devastating Game 3 loss that moved the Braves within one game of elimination.
By Josh Wilson
With the Philadelphia Phillies putting up double digits on their side of the scoreboard, you have to credit the overwhelming offensive performance they put forth in Game 3, the first of two games in Philadelphia for this NLDS. In totality, though, the Braves loss must be pinned mostly on Brian Snitker.
A caveat to start and to be sure: The options available to him in some regards were not great. The Braves' most clear weakness throughout the year has been starting pitching, and the Braves did not acquire options to patch things up on that front. Many of the mistakes of the night cascaded from that simple fact.
Yet, this is the job of the manager, however impossible it may be.
These three mistakes which will be credited to Snitker in the end were insurmountable for Atlanta in their Game 3 loss.
Wrong catcher behind the plate
I genuinely do love what Travis d'Arnaud has done this season, and even can step back and appreciate the Braves sticking to their guns and going for depth at catcher when some were calling for them to liquidate the position to get themselves starting pitching.
Again, though, this is all about use of resources, not what resources are actually available.
Plain and simple, Sean Murphy is 2-for-8 this season against Aaron Nola, d'Arnaud 6-for-36. d'Arnaud went a frustrating 0-for-4 on the night. One can easily see the justification for keeping him in the lineup coming off a two-game home run streak, but in retrospect, the season-long trend may have been worth following here.
Furthermore, don't you want the best catcher there calling plays and managing the game when you have an inexpeienced pitcher on the bump, like Bryce Elder?