3 Cardinals offseason mistakes that could get John Mozeliak fired
Over the past several years, John Mozeliak has made some very questionable decisions, and if his offseason decisions result in another sub-.500 season, the Cardinals could decide to cut ties.
By Curt Bishop
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has rightfully been the center of a lot of criticism from fans and media members in the city.
Certain trades haven't gone his way, and he has also made some very questionable signings.
Sometimes though, it tends to be what Mozeliak doesn't do that upsets Cardinals fans. Either way, he's not a popular man in the city of St. Louis.
Fans have hoped time and again that he learns from his mistakes. However, it's clear that the Cardinals executive remains complacent despite mediocrity from the team.
Here are three mistakes that could ultimately cost Mozeliak has job if the Cardinals have another losing season.
3. Extending Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was an odd choice
The Cardinals came into the 2024 season with a lame-duck manager in Oli Marmol, who the team endured a 91-loss campaign under in 2023.
It appeared as though the Cardinals were going to let Marmol prove himself and wait until the end of the season to determine if he would be back for 2025.
However, without even a second thought, Mozeliak gave the Cardinals skipper a two-year contract extension, and his reason for doing so was not a logical one.
"We just don't want something where if we stumbled or got off to a slow start, all of a sudden everybody is looking over their shoulders," Mozeliak said. "It's just not fair to everybody involved. The time of this as we started thinking more and more about it, had to be dealt with now, not something mid-season or at the end of the year."
Essentially, this means that if the Cardinals get off to another bad start, Marmol's job is safe regardless of performance. But Mozeliak certainly won't look good if that happens, and Owner Bill DeWitt Jr. may decide he's seen enough of him by the end of the season.