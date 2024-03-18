3 Cardinals offseason mistakes that could get John Mozeliak fired
Over the past several years, John Mozeliak has made some very questionable decisions, and if his offseason decisions result in another sub-.500 season, the Cardinals could decide to cut ties.
By Curt Bishop
1. Not adding more frontline starting pitchers
Perhaps the biggest mistake Mozeliak made was not adding more than one frontline starter.
The way the market has moved has actually played into the Cardinals favor, as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are both still free agents. But they don't seem terribly interested in adding either one.
They also had the prospect capital to make a trade for Dylan Cease. But the right-hander is now headed to the San Diego Padres after a blockbuster deal late last week.
In order to be World Series contenders, the Cardinals need another frontline starter. But as things currently stand, they are far from that.
Instead of going above and beyond like he should have, Mozeliak chose to do the bare minimum. While ownership makes the final call on how much money is spent, Mozeliak could have at least made a trade to pick up a frontline ace as opposed to doing everything in free agency.
With Gray already being ruled out for Opening Day, the Cardinals rotation is once again in a perilous position as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, even if the right-hander avoids a stint on the injured list.