3 Cardinals players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While Cardinals fans had to know a roster revamp was coming, they wish two of the many players who departed remained with the club.
It became extremely apparent that if the St. Louis Cardinals wanted to compete at all in 2024, major changes were going to have to be made. The Cardinals were one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this past season, going 71-91 after being pegged as NL Central favorites entering the year.
The Cardinals made an effort to completely revamp their pitching staff, signing three starters including AL Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray, and adding a pair of relievers as well.
By making so many additions, there were always going to be subtractions. Cardinals fans are glad some of the players who left are officially gone, but there are two in particular that they wish stuck around for a little while longer.
5. Father Time finally caught up to Adam Wainwright
Adam Wainwright is not only a Cardinals legend, but he's an MLB legend. He certainly has a very good shot at making the Baseball Hall of Fame one day and deserves every bit of praise he's ever received. With that being said, it became apparent that father time had finally caught up to Wainwright this past season.
Even in the 2022 season as a 40-year-old Wainwright posted a 3.72 ERA, made all 32 of his starts, and threw 191.2 innings. He was pitching like a legitimate mid-rotation arm. This past season, however, things went extremely downhill.
He missed the first month of the season with a shoulder strain and from the moment he took the ball in his first start, he just didn't look right. The stats reflected that.
Wainwright was arguably the worst starting pitcher in all of baseball, posting a 7.40 ERA in 21 starts and 101 innings of work. Not only was his 7.40 ERA the highest of any starting pitcher with 100+ innings of work, but it was nearly a full run higher than the pitcher with the second-highest ERA in at least 100 innings. Luke Weaver had a 6.47 ERA in 114 innings on the season.
Wainwright will be missed by Cardinals fans because of the legend he is, but make no mistake. 2023 Wainwright will not be missed in the slightest.