3 Cardinals on the block who will be traded, 1 who could surprisingly stay
The St. Louis Cardinals will have to explore all possible avenues when it comes to acquiring pitching. Here are three players who will be traded and one who might stay put.
By Curt Bishop
Nolan Gorman's rising star could make him great Cardinals trade bait
Gorman himself had a very good season at the plate, hitting .236 with 27 home runs and posting a WAR of 2.4.
But bold action must be taken for St. Louis to truly add value to their rotation. That means parting with somebody like Gorman is very much on the table.
The Cardinals are very fortunate to have plenty of depth on the position player side, which could be used to bring back starting pitching. As previously mentioned, Cease and Bieber are options, but the Cardinals could also look to the Seattle Mariners and seek out one of their young starters in Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo.
Gorman would certainly net them a very solid return as they look to strengthen their pitching staff for the 2024 season. They could then move Tommy Edman back to second base or give Brendan Donovan the job after the latter has recovered from Tommy John surgery.
Gorman is versatile in that he can play both second base and third base, but the Cardinals have plenty of players who can slot in at those positions and not enough pitching. The young slugger may in fact give them the best possible return.