3 Cardinals who could be traded or fired if 2024 luck doesn't change quickly
2024 looks to be a repeat of 2023 for the Cardinals. If things don't change soon, a few key pieces could be on their way out soon.
By Curt Bishop
After just 22 games, the 2024 season appears to be falling off the rails for the St. Louis Cardinals, much like 2023 did.
Like 2023, they are 9-13 after their first 22 games and sit at the bottom of the NL Central. Last year, they finished 71-91 and finished in last place. If things don't change quickly, there could and should be some major changes made before the season comes to an end.
Here are three Cardinals who could be on their way out soon if the team is unable to turn their 2024 season around.
3. Paul Goldschmidt
Of all Cardinals off to a disappointing start, no player is struggling quite as badly as the 2022 NL MVP himself, Paul Goldschmidt.
Goldschmidt was dropped to fifth in the Cardinals lineup on Sunday, and that could ultimately change things for the team offensively. But even so, he is mired in a slump with a .179 batting average.
The Cardinals lineup is built around him, and as the centerpiece, Goldschmidt hasn't been terribly productive this season, as the stats will show.
Goldschmidt is also in the final year of his contract, so if the Cardinals end up selling again at the trade deadline, he could be on his way out.
Granted, his trade value is likely taking a hit due to his lack of production, but perhaps it might just be time for a change of scenery, which can be beneficial for struggling players.
Even if Goldschmidt heats up, the Cardinals may still not be able to bounce back from their dreadful start, but he could at least regain some value and bring back a solid return for a team that could start looking towards the future soon and ultimately punt on the 2024 season.
2. Oli Marmol
The biggest head-scratcher of the offseason was when the Cardinals decided to give manager Oli Marmol a two-year contract extension. But if things don't change quickly, he could be gone by the All-Star break.
This ultimately depends on President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, who may have no choice but to fire Marmol if he wants to fulfill the rest of his contract.
Marmol is not solely responsible for the Cardinals' misfortunes, but he still shares in the blame, and if the Cardinals don't get going, it may be time to make a change at the managerial position, which would be further evidence that the team made a huge mistake by firing Mike Shildt back in 2021.
Former Cardinal Skip Schumaker, who won Manager of the Year in the National League last year, will be available in the offseason after the Miami Marlins chose not to pick up his option for 2025, and he could ultimately prove to be Marmol's successor.
The 37-year-old Cardinals skipper led the team to a 93-69 finish in 2022 but couldn't follow up that success in 2023. Unless the Cardinals can salvage 2024, Marmol could find himself on the chopping block sooner or later.
1. John Mozeliak
While Mozeliak did upgrade the team's pitching staff, the performance of the Cardinals has only declined since 2019. Not since then have the Cardinals won a playoff series, and it's been since 2020 that they've even won a playoff game.
Much of the blame falls on Mozeliak for not addressing certain areas of the roster. While many thought the offense would be a strength for the Cardinals, that clearly is not the case this season.
Perhaps an extra bat could have helped them, especially with players such as Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, and Matt Carpenter on the injured list. J.D. Martinez was available in free agency until he was signed by the New York Mets.
Meanwhile, as things continue to fall apart for the Cardinals, Mozeliak has constantly preached patience, which isn't sitting well with the fanbase, especially after a disastrous 2023 season.
At a certain point, Mozeliak is going to have to face the music and swallow his pride. His performance has been quite poor over the past several years and largely stands to reason why the team is in the position it's in right now, looking at potentially having back-to-back losing seasons.