3 Cardinals who won't be back despite surviving the MLB Winter Meetings
The St. Louis Cardinals made moves early in the offseason, but were quiet at the Winter Meetings. Here are three players who won't be back in 2024.
By Curt Bishop
2. Alec Burleson
Alec Burleson showed plenty of promise in 2023, taking reps as a designated hitter and even getting some chances at first base and in the outfield.
The Cardinals are said to be very impressed with his bat-to-ball skills, and he has proven to be a valuable left-handed bat off the bench.
However, Burleson likely won't be an everyday player for the Cardinals, who already have Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman, and Jordan Walker as their starting outfielders. This means Burleson could be a candidate for a trade. Mozeliak even stated that the only way Burleson will get consistent at-bats is if a trade or an injury takes place.
Burleson could be of interest to other teams as a left-handed bat off the bench. Even though the Cardinals are unlikely to make a big splash for another starting pitcher, he could be used in a trade to add a high-leverage reliever.
The young slugger's season was cut short on September 19 when he went down with a left thumb fracture, but he is somebody that teams could have interest in as the Cardinals look to not only bolster their pitching staff, but clear out their logjam in the outfield.