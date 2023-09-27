3 changes the Vikings must make to get to playoffs despite 0-3 start
The Vikings are off to a catastrophic start but a few key changes could get them back on track for the playoffs.
By James Nolan
Changes the Vikings need to make: 2. Can't allow Dean Lowry's struggles to slow them down
The Viking's defense is getting torched — they are 27th in total yards allowed through the first three weeks of the season. If they want that to change, it starts with the guys up front. The secondary is struggling right now, and that is stemming from the lackluster pass rush.
One player in particular who is not contributing anything right now is Dean Lowry. The 29-year-old defensive end is having one of the worst starts in his career, as he has zero pressures through the first three games.
After leaving the Green Bay Packers, some were saying his old team would regret letting him go. As it looks so far though, they might've made the right choice. If he doesn't produce in Week 4, he's going to have to answer some questions.
One guy who could step into Lowry's role is rookie defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy. The 22-year-old made his debut this past Sunday but was silent in just nine overall snaps on the field. If he is given more time on the field, he could offer better production than the former Packer.