3 Chargers who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
After a disappointing season that led to the firing of their head coach and general manager during the season, 2024 is expected to be a transition year for the Los Angeles Chargers.
By Lior Lampert
1. Austin Ekeler, RB
Austin Ekeler and the Chargers brass were at a stalemate this past offseason when it came time to discuss a contract extension. After the two sides were unable to come to terms on a multi-year extension that both sides felt comfortable with, Ekeler made a trade request that was not granted before agreeing to a revised contract that added $1.75 million in incentives.
Not only did Ekeler not reach his incentives, he followed up calling himself underpaid this offseason with what was arguably the worst season of his career. Ekeler has averaged a career-low 3.7 yards per rushing attempt while posting a career-low receiving success rate (42.4).
Turning 29 this offseason, it is clear that Ekeler’s best days are behind him and his days of being able to efficiently handle 275-plus touches are over. However, that won’t stop him from trying to secure what could be the last big payday of his NFL career.
The Chargers have already drawn a line in the sand and shown a reluctance to give Ekeler the lofty long-term contract he is looking for. With that said, it feels as though Week 18 will be Ekeler’s last game as a member of the Chargers.