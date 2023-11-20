3 Chicago Bears who should be benched or fired after another blown lead to Lions
The Chicago Bears coughed up a lead against the Detroit Lions, furthering their tank efforts. Here are a few potential casualties from the sorry affair.
The Chicago Bears led the Detroit Lions 26-14 with 4:14 left on the clock in the fourth quarter. It was a triumphant return to action for Justin Fields (until it wasn't), as he set a season high with 104 rushing yards to go along with 169 yards and a touchdown through the air. For a moment in time, it appeared like Chicago would pull off its best win of the season.
Nope.
Detroit scored two touchdowns on its final two possessions, including a two-point conversion to go up 29-26 in the game's waning moments. As the Bears mounted one final effort, Fields fumbled into the end zone for a safety, cementing the Lions' impressive come-from-behind victory.
Chicago falls to 3-8 on the season. Maybe this is good in the long run. The Bears' draft odds certainly improve, and the front office won't have a freak victory to hold over the fanbase when deciding the future of various maligned staff members. The Bears weren't supposed to win this game, and now any false hope has been avoided.
There is a positive spin on this — hey, the Bears almost beat the first-place Lions behind Fields' best performance of the season! — but the NFL isn't the place for moral victories. As Chicago moves closer to the bottom of the standings, here are a few members of the organization who deserve a ticket to the bench or to their next job.
Bears should bench Tyler Scott after critical late-game mistake
With the Bears still up 26-21 inside three minutes, Justin Field launched a third-and-10 bomb to rookie wideout Tyler Scott. It was a perfectly placed ball and the fourth-round pick initially beat his man. But, a momentary hesitation lost Scott his advantage and Fields' pass ended up just outside Scott's reach.
The result was a punt, and the Lions marched down the field for a go-ahead touchdown. It's hard to blame a rookie for one missed pass, but it has been a roller-coaster campaign for Scott. He has caught 50 percent of his passes (9-of-18) in 10 games (one start) for 77 yards. He also has six rushes for 44 yards to his name.
Chicago should invest in youth — there's not much to gain otherwise the rest of the way — but Scott continues to stumble into rookie mistakes. As the Bears strive to find some sort of positive momentum before the end of the season, it wouldn't be terribly surprising if Scott gets put in the doghouse while the Bears test other options in the WR room.
More Equanimeous St. Brown, anyone?