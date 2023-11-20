3 Chicago Bears who should be benched or fired after another blown lead to Lions
The Chicago Bears coughed up a lead against the Detroit Lions, furthering their tank efforts. Here are a few potential casualties from the sorry affair.
Bears should fire Matt Eberflus after latest disappointment
The Matt Eberflus experience has been largely negative, I'd say. The Bears are 6-21 since he took over. We can chalk it up to a rebuild, but that doesn't really fly in the NFL. Especially not when one considers the front office's blatant attempts to add veteran talent to the roster. The D.J. Moore trade, the Montez Sweat trade. Chicago is supposed to win these games. Fields is supposed to look like the franchise QB. It's not happening right now.
Eberflus was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for four years prior to taking the Bears' job. He was billed as the savior of Chicago's defense, the man who would return Chicago to the gritty glory of the '80s. Chicago's defense has fluctuated between passable and completely unreliable, all while the offense crumbles on a weekly basis.
We can blame Getsy, Fields, or the rookie wideout for not executing in the game's final four minutes, but generally earning your team a 12-point lead at the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter is enough to win. The Bears' defense completely fell apart, allowing Jared Goff to go 75 yards in 1:16 of game action on their penultimate drive, before going 73 yards in 2:03 to punch in the go-ahead touchdown with David Montgomery moments later.
That won't cut it. The defense can't put on a great show all day, only to completely lose their grip down the stretch. That's how good teams lose postseason games, and it's how bad teams "almost" upset good teams. Chicago should have won this game. Bears fans should be celebrating their first sign of material growth in ages. Instead, it's another loss, and another week of existential dread as the Bears await another tough matchup with the Minnesota Vikings next week.
It's time to hit the reset button. Eberflus hasn't worked, the Bears' roster as a whole hasn't worked. Something needs to change, starting at the top.