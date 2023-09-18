3 Chicago Bears most to blame for Week 2 loss vs Bucs
The Chicago Bears are off to an 0-2 start to the season after a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are three Bears most to blame for the loss.
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Bears had high hopes entering this season. The NFC North was hypothetically wide open, and the Bears had plenty of cap space to add players to their roster, and they did so by bringing in wide receiver DJ Moore and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. This was supposed to be a great year for the Bears.
Instead, the Bears find themselves sitting in last place in the NFC North with a 0-2 record.
They lost 38-20 to the rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Standing in front of them in Week 2 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were 1-0 on the season after a shocking win over the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the Bears look like a team that will be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row.
Here are three Bears to blame for their 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Bears most to blame for Week 2 loss vs Bucs: No. 3 HC Matt Eberflus
Let's start things off with the head coach, Matt Eberflus. Obviously, he is the figurehead for when the team is performing well or playing poorly.
This week, Eberflus served as the team's defensive coordinator with Alan Williams out indefinitely due to personal reasons. With that, it was an extra responsibility for the head coach. And as the defensive play-caller, he oversaw the team get torched by the Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield.
In the game, Mayfield completed all but eight of his 34 pass attempts for 321 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Mike Evans was his main beneficiary, as he caught six-of-eight targets for 171 yards.
Overall, Chicago allowed 437 yards of total offense on 68 plays (6.4 yards per play) to Tampa Bay. This was the very team that was held to just 242 yards on 68 plays by the Minnesota Vikings the week before. Not to mention. the Bucs were 8-for-15 on third down plays.
As FOX Sports' Curt Menefee points out, the Bears have now lost 12 straight games, and they surrendered over 25 points in each of them. Michael Strahan chimed in "and they loaded up on defense," followed up by Howie Long saying, "and they have a defensive head coach."
Yes, the defense was bitten by the injury bug, but they can't win games surrendering over 400 yards and 25+ points.