3 Chicago Bears most to blame for Week 2 loss vs Bucs
The Chicago Bears are off to an 0-2 start to the season after a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are three Bears most to blame for the loss.
By Scott Rogust
Bears most to blame for Week 2 loss vs Bucs: No. 2 OC Luke Getsy
Now, we move on to the offense, which once again underperformed under coordinator Luke Getsy.
The Bears were only able to pick up 236 yards of total offense on Sunday afternoon on 51 plays (4.6 yards per play. One of the main complaints from Bears fans has been his propensity to call screen plays. Sure enough, one of those screen passes cost the Bears a chance at a win.
In the fourth quarter, on their six-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields was backed into the end zone and attempted a pass to running back Khalil Herbert, who was just behind the line of scrimmage. That play call turned out to be dangerous, as Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett picked off the pass from Fields and ran into the end zone for the touchdown, thus extending their lead to 27-17.
The Bears' offense needs to step up, and quickly, before the fans give up on the season. Specifically, those who haven't given up already. Getsy will have a tough task ahead of him, as he will have to try and keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs next week.